It’s not just about you
Editor, The Transcript:
As Americans, we once again face a resurgence of a virus that has resulted in the death of over 600,000 people nationwide.
With the development of a vaccine, many have received a layer of protection of up to 95% effectiveness. There is no cure. Being vaccinated means we protect those around us as well as ourselves.
Even if you are exposed to the virus after being vaccinated, this protection will decrease the likelihood of severe symptoms, reduce the risk of further spreading the virus and greatly decrease the incidence of death.
When not vaccinated and exposed to this virus, particularly the currently predominant and much more virulent Delta variant, a person is also likely to expose the people around them to the virus. Yes, since the vaccine is not 100% effective, vaccinated people are still vulnerable. It is actually very simple. If you remain unvaccinated, you risk exposing anyone around you, which includes those you love, to a potentially fatal disease.
This virus is indiscriminate. It ultimately may affect people of all ages, all races, all socioeconomic groups, all genders, etc.
Unfortunately, this serious public health threat has evolved in to a political issue. This has divided the people of our state and country. This division is nonsensical — health has no political affiliation. The health of the public has no place in politics. Our state leader, Governor Stitt, has chosen to take a path that might be categorized as one of detriment for the people of Oklahoma.
Wearing a mask that covers your nose and mouth is an additional way to best protect others and yourself.
During the initial outbreak and subsequent surges of COVID-19, Stitt has refused to mandate masks when in public places. Enforcing this would certainly be a logistical nightmare, but the mere statement could convince people to utilize masks who would not normally do so.
I question his fear of issuing this type of mandate, since all persons educated in the transmission of viruses agree that masks serve as added protection. I suppose the possibility of losing reelection votes from those who feel a mask infringes on their personal liberty outweighs the lives he has vowed to serve and protect.
Unbelievably, Stitt has now eliminated the ability of local officials and those in charge of public schools and universities to possibly mandate vaccination or masks for unvaccinated persons.
The fact remains that our economy needs to flourish. The full and proper education of our children and adults is paramount to our society. The general and mental health of Americans who have been confined for many months needs to be dealt with immediately.
The more the virus is contained, the better and quicker these issues will improve. For the sake of everyone, please be vaccinated, and, at the very least, wear a mask in public.
Meg Moore
Norman