Editor, The Transcript:
Byron York's column asking for more transparency for the Jan. 6 committee was hilarious.
Attacking the committee's communications and witnesses and asking for all notes, transcripts and tapes to be published was especially rich when the people with the most first-hand knowledge either refused to testify or took the Fifth to avoid telling what they knew.
They are the folks that should be castigated for lack of transparency, not the committee and their witnesses who appeared.
Those who placed the country above their party came in and told the truth, even though they had been close members of the 45th President's team and rock-rib Republicans.
They were horrified by what they saw and, most likely, their honesty will forever doom them for any role in GOP political circles in the future.
But York, instead, deflects by saying the committee is not putting out enough information. Get real, York!.
The inside witness who had the courage to buck those trying to get them to clam up and told what they heard and saw are more than enough to convince anyone who had an open mind.
Trump and the zealots who still support him will always blow smoke, but there is no substance to his claims, only the weak cries of someone who tied their fortunes too close to a seriously flawed man who is willing to burn down democracy to stay relevant.
Give it up, York. Admit Trump was a mistake and move on.
DAVID DESAUTEL
Norman
