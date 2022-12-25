Editor, The Transcript:
As a concerned citizen of Norman, I write to express my disappointment in the mismanaged proposal to widen Jenkins Avenue, OUR beautiful city of Norman.
My husband's family, my kids, my husband, myself, our neighbors and friends are outraged by the unnecessary proposal of the Jenkins Avenue widening.
Before reading the Dec. 7 letter from Suzanne Corr regarding the widening of Jenkins Avenue, we didn't know there was a plan to widen Jenkins to Lindsey Street with a four-lane boulevard bordered by 10-foot sidewalks.
The proposed expansion of Jenkins will divide the campus in the same fashion as it did on Lindsay. Jenkins traffic is only on football game days, thus, a quiet street 359 days of the year.
We have numerous friends who live on Jenkins. This project will not only impede to their front door step but will SADLY destroy trees that are hundreds of years old. A travesty.
When was this approval that affected our Norman home owners or our community?
The residents of Norman are outraged, to say the least.
Families, their homes, old trees did not give the approval of this expansion.
So disgraceful, so unfortunate, so unfair.
RHONDA SARGENT CHAMBERS
Norman
