Keep new shelter out of Ward 4
City Council Members,
As a 45 year resident of Ward 4, I respectfully urge you all to follow the Planning Commission’s recommendation to NOT proceed with plans to use the building on N. Porter as a homeless shelter. There are several reasons for my request:
— Ward 4 already bears most of the burden of caring for the homeless, with attendant declines in property values, crime and vagrancy.
— Businesses in the area near a Porter shelter will be severely impacted, which has already been hurt by the gradual loss of the NRH main campus.
— The cost of converting the Porter building, as well as the ongoing budget for operating the facility, has not been determined and/or revealed. I question if this is the best use of the City’s tax dollars, and whether the city can afford take on this burden.
— Experience in other cities (Austin, Denver, LA to name a few) has shown that the more services and accommodations you provide, it will just attract more homeless to the area and will never be enough. “If you build it, they will come”.
— If you are determined to move ahead with a shelter, please consider alternative sites outside of Ward 4 and some distance away from schools, residences and businesses.
Thank you for your service to the City.
Doane Harrison, Ward 4, Norman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.