I read with interest the article on the "GOP split" and the recent vote on the censure of Lankford and Inhofe.
I think I understand Lankford's dilemma. We grew up with similar backgrounds. I spent my teenage years going to Falls Creek. Christian principles were ingrained into his psyche.
On the one hand, you are to love God. Love your fellow man. Love justice. Be kind to one another. Revenge belongs to God. Practice honesty and charity. Blessed are the peacemakers.
On the other hand, you are expected to support "party leaders." Support the agenda of the former president who is a white supremacist, racist, misogynist, inveterate liar and an insurrectionist.
It is difficult to straddle this fence, especially since it is made of barbed wire.
Lavonn Brown
Norman