With the mutated Delta strain coronavirus spiking across unvaccinated Oklahoma, it’s time our wonderfully ignorant legislature and governor lent a hand.
They callously voted to restrict schools, colleges and universities from requiring vaccinations (or masks for elementary schools) for students before they attended class. I think it’s time for them to come down from their Capitol office ivory towers and put themselves in the education trenches.
It’s time for every legislator and our empty suit of a governor to spend a few weeks in a public elementary, secondary or college classroom surrounded by 25-30 (or more) coughing, sneezing, unvaccinated and unmasked students. Then perhaps they will see what their uninformed vote to restrict mandated vaccinations and masks has created.
Larry Steele
Norman