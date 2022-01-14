People who aspire to be wise and thoughtful leaders recognize that wisdom requires one to be honest and humble enough to sometimes say, "I was wrong and I'm sorry for any harm my words or actions may have caused".
This is not what we've heard from the City Council member and the two candidates that attended the Jan. 6 "peaceful protest," "civic field trip," "fun outing" or whatever they now label the Stop the Steal rally that led to the horrific events that unfolded that day.
Do NOT excuse yourselves by pointing to Black Lives Matter protests; these were grassroots protests against unjustified deaths of American citizens at the hands of our police. Your rally was organized and called for by a powerful man that was willing to lie, sue, coerce and (here's where you come in) exhort his loyal followers to intimidate and tear down the very institution that put him in power in order to retain that power.
Your presence, whether you went to the Capitol building or not, means you answered the summons to intimidate the vice president and Congress into not certifying a lawful election. This speaks to gullibility, or blind loyalty and/or willingness to ignore the facts presented by the media (including Fox News), courts, election officials, Congress, et.al and do your part in a coup attempt.
At that point, the only entity questioning "voter integrity" was the powerful man and his blindly loyal followers. This is how democracies crumble, and you took part.
Your outward lack of honesty, thoughtfulness and remorse over the role you played in the events of Jan. 6 does not speak well of your ability to be a wise and thoughtful leader that democracies depend upon to survive.
Cindy Grantham
Norman