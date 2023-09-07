Thank you, Joe Carter (August 26,2023), for speaking out about our current dilemma with a franchise agreement with OG&E. You nailed it on the head! Burying electrical lines in the long run will save money for OG&E and may also possibly help save our environment.
I’m reminded that Norman has been called the “City of Trees”. As a resident of Norman for over 50 years, I question this nomenclature. Currently new development has been eradicating trees all over the landscape. In core Norman where many trees have existed for over 50 years, new apartment buildings with parking lots have very often replaced the trees. In my own neighborhood near Summit Lakes, a treed area of approximately 20 acres was completely destroyed to build an expensive area of patio homes – not for low income I must say. These rental properties are going for over $2000/month.
To address the issue of OG&E and our upcoming voting on a franchise, and their practice of cutting trees, it only makes sense to require OG&E to initiate the process of burying the lines. If Norman is to sign a franchise agreement, why not do as Joe Carter recommends, put them to the test a and require OG&E placing the lines underground. Let’s save Norman’s “City of Trees”!
Diane Hardersen, Norman
