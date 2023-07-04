Reference Reporter Wood's Sunday article about the "inevitable loss of Griffin Memorial Hospital" from its home in Norman for more than the last 100 years to some unknown location within 30 miles of the state capitol.
There was nothing inevitable about this outcome but it became so due to a number of collaborations, schemes, biases and inactions. Let's review just a few.
1- There's nothing magical about being within 30 miles of the capitol. That number was purposely chosen by Governor Kevin Stitt and legislative leaders to RULE OUT the current Griffin location for consideration of the construction of the new $87 million dollar mental health facility.
2- The much discussed site in Oklahoma County is to be located just south of OKC-Oklahoma State University, Stitt's alma mater. Obviously this is no coincidence. Just look at the nightmare created when he forced the transfer of the state health laboratory to Stillwater and the eventual reversal of much of that piece of costly political stupidity.
3- Ms Wood's column warns that unnamed Texas buyers want to purchase the entire 952 acres currently owned by the Mental Health Department. That possible eventuality would mean breaking the 99 year lease on the soccer fields, a law I authored back in 1984 as a member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives. Sutton Wilderness will also be impacted.
4- However, City Manager Darrel Pyle soothingly says city staff is "on top" of the situation and "I for one would love to talk to those developers." But in the same story Lawrence McKinney, Executive Director of the Norman Economic Development Coalition advises "as a part of this deal with Griffin ALL LEASES WILL BE BROKEN and that means private developers can purchase the entire tract and it could be detrimental to this city and the county."
Detrimental? How about destructive to major tracts of public land currently protected for kids and wilderness buffs as well as the general wellbeing of the entire community.
5- But on the bright side McKinney can envision a 1,000 new homes on the property and in my opinion the usual strip malls, fast food outlets, traffic woes and need for infrastructure such as water, sewer and power. Question. Didn't voters just approve a water cost increase because our fair city can't keep up with current demand at the going rates? Answer. Yes they did.
6- And finally, the pressure to nab this major tract of publicly owned property for private, economic development is nothing new. Many plans to bring "progress to east Norman" have been trotted out since my first involvement with the issue as a state representative back in 1978. Promises made. Schemes proposed. Developer bankruptcies and bank closures litter the history of the area but they all had one goal which was short term exploitation for private profit over the long term retention of public property for public use by all citizens and not just speculative larks by handfuls of powerful insiders who I have learned through the decades come and go; then come and go again.
As my wise grandmother often told me, go slow on selling your land because, she admonished, they're not making any more of it. Good advice back when she said it. Better advice today...if anybody is listening.
Sincerely,
Cal Hobson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.