Editor, The Transcript:
Regarding Ward 3 Councilor Kelly Lynn’s Facebook statement on 1-18-23, “I do not believe in spending your hard earned tax dollars to import poverty [by building affordable housing], which directly correlates to a rise in crime, into Norman.”
Councilor Lynn,
Affordable housing would allow our neighbors sneaking sleep outdoors the ability to sleep safely in housing.
Poverty isn’t an import, poverty is a result of not having access to affordable housing when minimum wage is $7.25 an hour, transportation is not available for all, and people with special needs do not have programs to help assist them in their daily lives.
Poverty can not be exported. Our community is what it is and we have the ability to take care of each other without any of us needing to suffer. Why would you want any one of us to suffer? Love thy neighbor does not come with exceptions.
We have the funds to both fix bridges and house our neighbors. As I spoke with some of our unhoused this morning my heart sunk with worry for them. This afternoon I see your words here and I feel fear for them.
I hope that you can find it in your heart to not attack the most vulnerable families and friends in our community and keep their struggles in your thoughts when speaking on policy for all of us.
Every member of our community deserves that level of respect, empathy and representation.
PENNY REYNOLDS
Norman
