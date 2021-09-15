Military flyovers not a wise use of funding
I’ve been going to Sooner games since Barry Switzer was coach. Giant flags and flyovers were rare sights.
But now they have become a fixture at hundreds of sporting events each year. During Saturday’s Sept. 11 game, the Air Force burned up thousands of dollars, tons of jet fuel and enough smog-producing agents to equal 25,000 miles of car traffic buzzing Owen Field. But after 20 years of jingoism and war, the tide may be turning.
Last year, Troy Aikman complained on-air during an NFL game about how wasteful flyovers are. The most expensive flyover costs upward of $160,000 per flight hour and requires dozens of hours of maintenance.
New Yorkers protested to cancel a planned Navy flyover on Sept. 11 last year, saying it was in bad taste. A 2017 congressional report from the late Sen. John McCain called “Tackling Paid Patriotism” found the Pentagon spent tens of millions each year on “sports marketing contracts” to manage public opinion.
Retired Air Force Col. William Astore recently told his local NPR station: “It’s not something that I see should be flying over a sports stadium before a baseball game or football game. You know, these are weapons of death.”
In an era of forgotten forever wars, reminding Americans of military might is financially and psychologically indispensable.
The Pentagon, which consumes 85 million barrels of petroleum each year and emits more greenhouse gases than any company or government on earth, has relied on beefed up patriotism to enhance its annual appropriations under the guise of the never-ending war on terror. The Pentagon’s share has doubled from $437.4 billion in 2003 to $933.8 billion in the fiscal year that ends this month.
Tack onto that a $2.2 trillion liability that the country owes veterans of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Massive military buildup is the long-standing root of our national debt. Yet 20 years later, only one-third of Americans believe that the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq were worth fighting, according to last week’s Oklahoman.
Brown University just last week estimated the total cost of the war on terror at $8 trillion and 900,000 lives. We spend more on our military than the next eight countries combined. What Senator McCain called the “military-industrial-congressional complex” is as beholden to special interests as ever.
Now is the time to stand up to military planners brooding over lost dominion and new “enemies.” The proof for peace will be in the next years’ annual Pentagon budget figures.
As President Dwight D. Eisenhower said in his Chance for Peace speech to the Association of Newspaper Editors in 1953: “Every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired signifies, in the final sense, a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, those who are cold and are not clothed. This world in arms is not spending money alone.”
— Jackson Foote
Norman
Editor’s note: Links to studies and articles cited in this letter that support figures and facts are included in the online version of the letter, available at bit.ly/3nwRATb.