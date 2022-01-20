The local column by Deon Osborne in the Jan. 14 issue is an example of the demagoguery that the author accuses others of when they happen to oppose his worldview.
After briefly acknowledging there are five announced candidates, the author proceeds to assume that there are only two alternatives: the incumbent and a person “who clearly can’t see past her devotion to twice-impeached ex-president.”
The incumbent meanwhile has done great things, “despite being surrounded by a red sea of political denial.” The author sees “Norman as a progressive island in a sea of red theocracy.” Somehow that sounds like demagoguery to me.
My opposing negative assessment of the incumbent’s performance is determined by her endorsement of making Norman a “sanctuary city” and the move to “defund the police.”
Despite the author’s statement that “electing her is not an endorsement of her personal politics,” I fail to be persuaded that my vote should be for someone with whom I disagree on basic issues. There are four other candidates for my consideration.
Steve Bragg
Norman