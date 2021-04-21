COVID. This stuff is no joke. It has disrupted our lives, not to mention the loss of life and utter paranoia.
It seems to me that our health authorities are afraid to share the truth of the pandemic for fear of legal action.
The privacy laws are so overwhelming that we cannot seem to get any actionable data. There must be a fine line between privacy and useful information. Older people cannot afford to take a chance.
As we read the large numbers in the newspaper or on television, they are presented without any detail ... new cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Just big numbers. The daily changes represent real people ... families greatly impacted.
This is a very serious disease. It is important to know who these people are, and how they contracted the virus. Are the numbers going down? Are there places we should avoid? How do we know if the vaccine is working? Will we need to socially distance and wear masks forever? Do we just take someone's word that they have been vaccinated?
The vaccine development was great! It's amazing what can be accomplished in such a short period of time. But will there be a COVID-20, etc.? Will there be an annual strain of the virus, like influenza?
When the virus first appeared, I tried to get the raw data from the health department. I wanted to keep track of the daily changes. The data was not available, and now we only get summary numbers once a week.
We haven't hugged our grandchildren in over a year. They are too young to qualify for a vaccination. They have been afraid that they might give us the virus, so they stay away. That may not be a problem much longer, since the vaccinations have opened up for everyone.
I am very thankful for the healthcare responders. It's called "bravery", when someone risks their life to help someone in need. I fear we will never return to the freedoms of the past.
Bennie McElhaney
Norman
