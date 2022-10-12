NEDC, mayor’s partnership is a boon for Norman
Editor, The Transcript:
I wonder, did Mr. Ammerman check any facts prior to writing his opinion piece?
This question comes to mind because as I read his letter to The Transcript dated Oct. 6, I was shocked.
Had a nefarious organization infiltrated the city I chose to call home? Surely not.
This required some investigation. With just 20 minutes of searching on the internet, this is what I found.
My first question: What is the NEDC?
Now, Mr. Ammerman refers to this organization as a “co-op of diverse interests; if by that you mean, those with money and those that want more money.”
Which I find ironic, since the Norman Economic Development Coalition, or NEDC, for short, and per their website, was “established in 1996 and is dedicated to improving the quality of life of Norman residents through the creation and retention of jobs.”
Oh, by the way, this “money hungry” coalition is made up of the following members. You might have heard of some of them: the City of Norman, the University of Oklahoma, the Moore Norman Technology Center and the Norman Centurions, a committee of the Norman Chamber of Commerce.
Once the facts are laid bare, it no longer seems like the money-hungry thieves bent on robbing our city blind it was made out to be, does it?
Furthermore, did you know that Norman City Manager Darrel Pyle sits on the board of the NEDC?
Which begs the question, why it would ever be an issue for the mayor of Norman to speak at an engagement hosted by the NEDC when an employee, whose salary is paid for by the citizens of Norman, is a decision-maker of the organization?
As a taxpayer of Norman, I would think having our mayor involved with the NEDC would be a boon for our city — as evidenced when Mayor Clark collaborated with the former president of the NEDC, Maureen Hammond, and had Nov 12, 2019, declared Women’s Entrepreneurship Day in Norman.
I found all this information by doing a 20-minute Google search.
I could continue and explain that Mr. Ammerman didn’t even quote President McKinney when he intimated that the citizens of Norman were the “vocal minority” when, in fact, it was his wife, Elizabeth, that made the comment regarding the hundreds of hours of vocal recordings they had of surveys that had been conducted.
I would rather you go read the article that explains it on Page 80 of the October issue of Boyd Street Magazine and support a local business by reading a hope-filled article entitled “Prosperity ahead.”
In conclusion, Mr. Ammerman, it appears that you are upset with the results of the April 5 election.
And instead of talking to your fellow citizens and working with your duly-elected mayor, you have chosen to employ political tactics like they use in Washington, D.C.
May I remind you this isn’t D.C., and now that the silent majority in Norman has been shaken from its lethargy, we will not be silenced again.
JOHN WRIGHT
Norman
