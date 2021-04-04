Voters in Ward 3 have an important decision to make on April 6. In the runoff election for City Council, they have the opportunity to elect Kelly Lynn, a man who is dedicated to representing the majority in Norman and championing common-sense government.
Most importantly, Kelly understands the importance of a fully-funded police department. Protecting public safety should be our government’s primary responsibility. If law enforcement positions are left unfilled, every family and every business in Norman is at risk.
Norman citizens cannot allow elected officials who oversee our government to defund, rather than defend, police.
Kelly has dedicated his life to serving our nation, and now he is standing up to serve our community. The Norman Fraternal Order of Police supports him in next Tuesday’s election, and we urge Ward 3 to elect him to City Council.
Robert Wasoski
President, Norman Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 122
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.