Thanks to The Transcript for endorsing the city's new investment in an unarmed mental and behavioral health unit to help those in need of help.
Norman will get the chance to spend tens of millions in federal COVID relief funds from the last stimulus and the upcoming infrastructure package. I know The Transcript will keep an eye on whether those funds will go to help the communities most distressed by the crisis and its inequalities.
Those federal dollars would provide a toe hold for distressed communities, in the same way the half-cent Public Safety Sales Tax (PSST I) provided a toe hold for the police to hire more contracted officers and increase their budget since 2009. The PSST II passed by 138 votes in 2014 to pay for police capital projects, like an overhauled communication system and a new central ops center to control call responses.
Spending 1% of the police's $32.2 million budget to intervene in 10% of the calls would have been a good investment for Norman.
The money instead will come from the general fund, which the police department already raids each year to pay for costs when it overspends the $11.4 million half-cent PSST, as it has for the past three years.
The police asked for $9.5 million in the COVID relief funds at the May 25 council meeting to fund capital projects expressly outlined in the PSST when it passed in 2014. It is unclear whether the department requested funds to pay off bond debt on the $13 million it spent to overhaul its communication system over the last few years or for the $16.5 million to build a new ops center that will control call responses.
Once the police have paid for these capital projects, the permanent half-cent sales tax will get incorporated into the general fund, according to the city finance director. Norman will then have a chance to reinvest in social services that help our communities prevent crime, not just police them.
I'm no accountant. So I hope the internal audit of the police department, funded by last year's cut of the department's requested increase, will provide some insight into how the police function. It may provide more impetus for participatory budgeting and oversight.
Jackson Foote
Norman
