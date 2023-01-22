Editor, The Transcript:
I watched the Norman City Council study session last night about the addition of affordable housing units that are being planned to be built at the south end of Oakhurst Avenue and Imhoff Road.
Norman is sorely lacking in affordable housing, 9,000 units to be precise. Ward 3 Council member Kelly Lynn stated that affordable housing imports poverty. I disagree. What imports poverty as well as homelessness is not having enough affordable homes for people to live in. Rent prices are skyrocketing, and people who are unable to pay their rent will be forced out into the streets, living in tents.
I recently moved into affordable Section 8 Senior Living Apartments on Brandywine Lane in Ward 1. My apartments are not run-down. In fact, my accommodations are luxurious. These apartments were built in 2016 and are very well-built, modern and up-to-date. My walls, doors and ceilings are painted a beautiful mint green and I have wood flooring in much of my apartment.
My rent for a two-bedroom apartment is $6 less than my last apartment, which was a one-bedroom efficiency. I qualify for Section 8, but I can easily afford the rent I am already paying.
I urge you to support the building of these new affordable housing units at Oakhurst Avenue and Imhoff Road.
SUSAN SPARKS SMITH
Norman
