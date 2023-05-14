Norman is the same as it ever has been
Editor, The Transcript:
I have decided to date Norman, to fall in love with it again. I have decided to open my eyes to take in the fully fledged tree canopy as I drive down South Berry and to close my eyes and enjoy the campus bells when their ringing surprises me across town, reminding me the heart of our little town, that is not quite as little as my youth recalls, beats to the rhythm of the Alma Mater.
I tell my children of growing up on Campus Corner and its residents that though odd to some, were my sisters and my guardians while we popped in and out of the Sunshine Store, The love Light, Deco Dence, Jungle Jim’s, and the Quarter House. And Norman grows and changes, never quite staying the same for any of us, but fulfilling its own destiny.
New OU presidents come in and leave their marks on our campus- some builders, others renovators; graduations come and go and come again, and the ebb and flow lulls us into our perpetual small town hubris despite our progress. The shadow of the stadium grows longer under each tenure. And still the campus bells sing us our lullaby that the heart still beats.
James Garner looks over downtown with a bronze gaze that reverberates in stories, perhaps true or not, of his shenanigans in town. Downtown’s steadfastness anchored by Mid-Way barber shop and The Diner, enjoying its current relationship status with us as we hold hands with it on 2nd Friday art walk, or on a Saturday morning for breakfast. Downtown is the old, comfortable friend, the one you can go years without talking to, and yet embrace with a comfortable hug when reunited.
I fall in love with the East side of town, its rural roads and ancient post oak forest whose remnants cross us and hides away our lake. The bells don’t reach that far that I have ever heard, but sometimes I think I might If I just tilted my head slightly to the west.
I cruise the flats on the West side on my way to Moore, though the distance between seems somehow closer. I drop my middle schooler off at the Sooner Fashion Mall, sans the Fashion. I drive down Lindsey between McGee and Berry on a summer night, dipping into Classics and wave to my teenage self as she hangs out a window yelling at a friend cruising in the opposite direction.
And yet Norman is the same as it ever has been. It somehow always has arms big enough to wrap around us on game days when our population swells and our coffers sigh, and Norman is still Norman while the bells refrain, “sweeping down the plains.” And again, I fall in love with my hometown. I rest my head on its shoulder and sway back and forth to a slow song woven just for us and that hums slightly in our ears even if we’re too far away to hear the bells.
Stephanie Adams-Hawkins, Norman
