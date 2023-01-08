Editor, The Transcript:
As president and CEO of the Norman Chamber of Commerce, my job is to ensure future economic growth for our community; it’s a job I take to heart.
There are few things more critical to sustaining our community’s quality of life and future economic growth than having a reliable and resilient electrical grid system, which is something that OG&E has provided to Norman for 100 years.
With the City of Norman’s election to approve a franchise agreement with OG&E on Tuesday, I encourage Norman business owners and residents to vote “yes.”
OG&E has proven it is committed to investing in continuous improvements and modernization of the electrical grid system, ensuring they are able to serve their customers now and in the future.
That’s the kind of stability we need and expect from an electric company.
But from my perspective, OG&E is more than our electric company.
It is a local, Oklahoma-headquartered business with nearly 150 employees who live or work in the Norman area and more than 2,000 employees throughout Oklahoma and Arkansas.
They are deeply committed to supporting our community as a partner.
OG&E has provided financial aid and scholarships to Norman students and sponsored important community initiatives and events like the OU G.L.A.M.S. (Girls Learning & Applying Math & Science) program and funded the exciting new solar energy project at Irving Middle School.
OG&E employees have led volunteer efforts in our community racking up 2,070 volunteer hours in the last five years, and the company made donations of nearly $300,000 toward Norman nonprofits, schools and other community projects in 2021 alone.
In addition, OG&E provides a significant positive impact financially to Norman with — on average — nearly $6.4 million collected and remitted back to the community through the franchise agreement and sales tax, along with $1.6 million paid in property taxes benefiting Norman Public Schools, the Moore Norman Technology Center, the Pioneer Library System and other county entities.
When combined with dollars local businesses received by participating in energy efficiency programs, the economic impact of OG&E to Norman is annually more than $8.4 million.
OG&E also offers economic development support to the Norman Chamber and Norman Economic Development Coalition in the recruitment, retention and expansion of industry in our city.
Solidifying the franchise agreement ensures Norman residents continue to receive reliable, resilient, secure power at some of the lowest rates in the nation and, additionally, reinforces the partnership between Norman and OG&E, strengthening Norman's prospects for future economic growth and the continued support from OG&E through community stewardship.
The Norman Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors supports the passage of the OG&E franchise agreement for the future of Norman and encourages chamber members and all other Norman voters to vote “yes” for this issue Tuesday.
SCOTT MARTIN
Norman Chamber of Commerce president and CEO
