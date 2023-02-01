On Feb. 14, students are depending on us
Editor, The Transcript:
As a retired Norman Public School teacher, parent and grandparent of NPS students, I’m asking my neighbors to vote YES on both school bond questions on Feb. 14.
My family has deep roots in NPS. Our three generations have called at least a dozen Norman schools our homes.
At the recent state school board meeting, Tulsa mom, Ashely Daly, reminded the new superintendent and board that even though our students cannot vote, “they are depending on you ...” Norman students cannot vote, but they are depending on us.
Our FFA students are depending on us for a new show barn, so they don’t have to travel outside of Norman, to borrowed facilities.
Our fine arts performers are depending on us for a new Performing Arts Center on the Irving campus, continuing our investment in the arts.
Our new Aviation Academy students are depending on us for their new facilities, and for that matching state ARPA funding.
All our students are depending on us for new textbooks, library books, subscriptions and technology. Norman has included books in every bond election since the state legislature stopped fully-funding libraries and texts. I appreciate the district’s investment in our students’ literacy.
Our elementary students who are still in portable classrooms are depending on us for classrooms inside their school buildings. Every elementary and middle school in Norman will benefit from projects funded by this bond.
Our bus riders are depending on new buses and new bus-barn improvements.
And yes, ‘my’ beloved NHS and North spring and fall athletes, band members and spirit squads, are depending on us for upgrades to Harve Collins Field, and a new stadium on the North campus. We at North have waited a generation to be prioritized. NHS has waited a generation to claim their stadium for the orange and black.
I’m hearing folks say we can reject this bond, demand the district write another, with different priorities. They make it sound simple, risk-free. It is neither. A bond rejection tells all the state that Norman voters do not value our students and schools.
If this bond fails, the matching grant money for OAA will be forfeited. Securing another grant for a school district whose voters did not support a bond may be impossible. Students may go without new texts, buildings will not be repaired. Please don’t assume voting against the bond will be helpful to our students and schools.
Our students are depending on us to vote yes on the bond issues — not at the usual 50% plus one vote threshold, but the state-mandated 60% plus one vote required for school bond elections.
I’m a proud member of the Vote Yes for Kids committee, a group of Norman citizens who might not always agree on priorities for our town. But we have agreed: to advocate for Norman schools and students. We are all working as partners, finding common ground: our schools and our students.
Our students can’t vote. They are depending on us.
Our Yes vote will be our Valentine’s gift to them all.
CLAUDIA SWISHER
Norman
