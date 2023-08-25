If it seems like we have had a lot of elections this year – we have! So far Normanites have had the opportunity to vote in January, February, March, April, May, and June. Three of these were city special elections. With two more special elections scheduled for the next two months, voter fatigue looms as a serious issue.
On September 12, Norman residents will have the opportunity to vote on an Oklahoma Natural Gas (ONG) franchise agreement (not OGE, the other utility). This is a 25-year agreement that allows ONG to operate in city right of ways and sets the fee that ONG collects from customers which is then transmitted to the city.
At the council study session on the ONG agreement, council intentionally chose an “open” date for the ONG election, while already planning for an October election.
On October 10, council seeks approval of a 10-year, $50 million bond program for bridge infrastructure, including 6 bridge replacements and 4 major bridge maintenance and rehabilitation projects. The estimated increase in proposed property taxes ranges from $2.44 per month for a $100,000 home, to $5.10 for a $200,000 home, and $7.75 for a $300,000 home.
Kudos for council for surveying citizen input about how to structure the bond programs before putting it up to voters. After the effort put into designing a program that voters might support, council then used an emergency clause to schedule the bridge bond for October, making it the 5th special election and 8th election in the city this year.
Do single-item ballots lead to voter fatigue and undermine voter participation?
Only 4,240 voters cast a ballot for the January OGE franchise agreement which had one item and was in a traditionally low participation month. The single-item May election for the hotel guest tax increase involved near enough the same number of voters (4,260). Turnout was higher (but still paltry) for the June water rate increase (8,316 votes) which overlapped with Cleveland County District 2 candidate election (2,017 votes).
The three city special elections drew fewer participants than other elections this year. In February, Wards 1, 3, and 5 City council seat elections (6,436 votes) overlapped with the Norman School Bonds election (13,181 votes on Bond 1). The March 7 election on State Question 820 (legalization of recreational marijuana) drew 15,251 votes in Norman precincts.
City council verbally encourages everyone to participate in the democratic process. Intentionally scheduling single-item special elections compromises that message. We need to be mindful of the effort that voting requires, especially for those with personal mobility, transportation, or work limitations. We also need to acknowledge the difficulty in informing voters of ballot issues. Combining items and voting less often would address these challenges.
Please join me in urging council to limit the number of special elections going forward. In the meantime mark your calendars for the September 12th and October 10th elections.
Cynthia Rogers, Norman, Ward 4.
