To our elected officials,
As you know, last year on June 6, 2020, Norman Collective for Racial Justice announced five demands in solidarity with the international uprisings against the violence of policing:
1. Defund the Norman Police Department
2. Demilitarize NPD
3. Transparency and accountability
4. Justice for Marconia Kessee and all victims of NPD
5. End the school resource officer program in Norman Public Schools
These demands were drafted to support the platform of the national Movement for Black Lives.
Last June, hundreds of people from our community came to City Hall to give testimony about the impact of police violence on their lives. You were moved by the strength of the community demands and personal stories to remove $865,000 from NPD’s budget and reallocate the money to community services. We hope you will uphold this promise to invest in community.
We know the backlash from the police and their political supporters was immediate and intense, and these funds have been tied up in litigation with the FOP until now. However, we remain unwavering in our demands that municipal government must divest from the violence of policing and invest in the things that actually create safety for all residents.
There is consensus even among law enforcement agents that many emergency calls could be better handled by others. In a July 2020 interview, Robert Wasoski, president of Norman’s FOP lodge, said: “There are certainly types of calls that we respond to on a daily basis that don’t need an enforcement action … we would gladly hand over that type of responsibility.”
NC4RJ maintains that NPD’s mandate has been too broad, and this has been harmful to our community and draining on our city’s budget. The police do not have the tools to address every social problem, and it is not fiscally or morally responsible to ask them to intervene in problems they are not equipped to solve.
Other cities have seen significant cost savings from their investments in alternatives to policing. For example, the CAHOOTS program in Eugene, Oregon costs around $2.1 million a year and is estimated to save $15 million a year through ER diversion and jail diversion.
The many hours of testimony given at budget meetings last year are evidence that many people in our community who have not been included in budget conversations in the past want to have a say in how our city money is spent. While we understand that new rules on public comments are intended to limit the strain on city staff and to prevent the meeting from running late into the night, it also must be acknowledged that these new rules create a significant barrier to access for many people.
For this year, we ask you to include participatory budgeting sessions throughout the budget process, so that community members may engage in more meaningful dialogue with elected officials and with each other about what kind of services the municipal budget should prioritize.
We hope to continue this dialogue with you throughout the budget season this year.
Norman Collective for Racial Justice
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.