I came to Oklahoma from Mexico when I was just a year old. Even though I don’t remember coming to the U.S. and have only ever called Oklahoma home, my status as an undocumented immigrant has been a looming shadow over my head that threatens my dreams and aspirations.
I am a “Dreamer” — a young undocumented immigrant who came to the U.S. as a child. The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which was established in 2012, was created to provide young immigrants like me with the ability to earn temporary legal status, allowing us to work and study in the U.S.
I shared part of my story in a recent FWD.us advertisement advocating for a permanent solution for Dreamers. I was just days away from applying for DACA in 2017 when the Trump Administration terminated the program. Years of ongoing court battles coupled with congressional inaction ensued, leaving me unable to apply and emphasizing the restrictions of the DACA program.
While the Biden Administration fully reinstated DACA, and I am in the process of applying, uncertainty surrounding the program and those it protects remains.
Until Congress provides a permanent legislative solution, that uncertainty will continue. In fact, a federal judge in Texas, Andrew Hanen, is expected to issue a ruling at any moment that could terminate the program if a permanent solution is not enacted.
This would be devastating for me, other Dreamers like me, and all those that rely on us. There are more than 10,000 Dreamers in Oklahoma. We’re already paying nearly $43 million in annual state, local and federal taxes, contributing to or owning businesses, and giving back to our communities. In fact, 1,600 Oklahoma DACA recipients served on the front lines of the pandemic as essential workers.
These contributions and the lives we’ve built here are in jeopardy because, although we’re American in every way, we’re not on paper.
I grew up in Oklahoma City. I played sports, was a member of the band and took AP classes here. I graduated from an Oklahoma public high school and am now a rising sophomore at the University of Oklahoma pursuing an engineering degree.
I want to use my degree to give back to my community, keep mentoring others and continue leading. I want the ability to earn citizenship and to continue contributing to the U.S., but there’s currently no way for me to do so.
Thankfully, Congress is debating solutions that would give me this opportunity, like the bipartisan Dream Act that would establish an earned pathway to citizenship for Dreamers. Similar legislation passed in the House with Democratic and Republican support, but the Senate has yet to move forward even though the majority of Americans support providing Dreamers with this pathway.
Recently, we celebrated our nation’s independence and the values we hold dear, including our history as a nation of immigrants. It’s my hope that Congress marks this occasion and recognizes the importance of Dreamers by providing us with a chance to earn citizenship. Senators Lankford and Inhofe, we can’t wait.
Dylan Ruiz
Incoming sophomore, The University of Oklahoma
Kudos to the City of Norman for the decision to not spray toxic pesticides all over town to combat mosquitos.
While no one likes mosquitos, I appreciate that the city has a more environmentally-sound plan to deal with the mosquito population. Monitoring and distributing the larvicide "dunks" only in areas that are infested is a great way to protect our beautiful butterfly population.
This is a careful, well-considered approach that is much appreciated by those of us who love to garden and who treasure our planet over convenience. Thank you!
Miranda Arana
Norman
