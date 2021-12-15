Dear Editor,
Oklahoma's finest city — obviously Norman — will be a large financial beneficiary of several recently passed federal laws primarily related to infrastructure.
Bridges, streets, water projects, affordable housing, a senior citizen center and other similar initiatives come to mind and now all will be realities in the near future.
Two other realities also come to my mind. (1) None of the improvements would be possible without the federal expenditures and (2) Not one of the investments were supported by a single member of our entire Republican congressional delegation, including our longtime 4th District legislator Tom Cole, R-Moore.
Oh, they are for the largess coming to our state, but just not willing to vote yes to insure its delivery. After all, a Democrat named Joe Biden is president, and therefore a yes vote could be interpreted by their party partisans as heresy, or even worse.
However, they or their staff will be at every ribbon cutting, ground breaking, concrete pouring, flag raising, house warming, building opening or event praising the wisdom of the improvements and of course take credit for it/them.
And one other thing. Our allegedly fiscally conservative delegation bemoans the addition of even one penny or one trillion dollars to the national debt — whatever the truth may be about the amount — but gleefully and dutifully voted to add over $7 trillion to that same debt when Donald J. Trump was president.
No other president, whether he served one term, as did Trump, or four, as Franklin Delano Roosevelt almost did, ever added that much to this nation's indebtedness.
Both major political parties play this game, and it is exacerbated by the recent redistricting proposals passed in the state legislature that allow lawmakers to select their voters rather than the voters selecting them.
And adding to our state's well known cynicism, a respected political pundit recently proclaimed loudly and sadly about the fact that Oklahoma has the lowest percentage of voter participation in the entire United States of America, but he just didn't know why.
In response, and to paraphrase Shakespeare — or maybe it was Beetle Bailey — I say "Me thinks thou protests too much."
Cal Hobson