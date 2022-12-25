Editor, The Transcript:
When I moved to Norman in 1986, I had no idea what a fantastic community this is.
In August of the same year, I began as executive director of Transition House.
One of my first public appearances was speaking in front of a large group of employees at what was then York — now Johnson Controls — on behalf of United Way of Norman.
Very early in my career, I understood the vast impact our United Way of Norman has on our entire community.
The thought that one central agency would raise funds and then disperse them responsibly to partners that would use those resources to help those in need in our community seemed amazing.
Having been a donor to United Way of Norman for 37 years now, each time I sign my pledge card and make extra gifts, I am confident that my gift will directly impact a wide range of people in need in our community.
My contributions have grown over the years, and it’s easy at times to get into the mindset that I have already given enough, so I don’t need to give more.
As director of a very small nonprofit organization that helps adults with serious mental illness and addiction change their lives by providing pathways for mental wellness, I know firsthand that our community’s needs continue to grow.
Mental illness, addiction, homelessness, poverty, domestic violence and child abuse are part of our community.
Our United Way partner agencies do amazing, life-saving work every day to help find solutions.
This work is incredibly challenging and the needs have significantly grown over the past several years.
There are no perfect solutions, but I am confident that lives will be saved and changed as we work together and support collaborative efforts.
The United Way Celebration Luncheon announced United Way had raised over $1.9 million, and we were elated, but this fell short of the $2 million goal.
That goal is not just a number. It represents resources that help agencies like Transition House, and others do their best to help people overcome incredible life challenges to become contributing members of our community.
We can turn frustration into determination and grief into opportunities by coming together to help better fund our United Way partner agencies.
I started a challenge with our partner agencies to each give an extra $100 to United Way. I created a Facebook drive and launched the challenge. Others have joined me.
I know many are not on Facebook and know that our partners can’t help raise all that is needed to reach the $2 million amount, so now I’m asking the community to join me and many others in going above and beyond.
I’m determined to raise my voice and give my gifts to help create change and opportunities to strengthen our community. Each small step, each small gift helps those struggling to have hope that they are not alone.
Thank you,
BONNIE L. PERUTTZI, MHR
Transition House executive director
