Editor, The Transcript:
I suggest that the Midway Deli’s neighbors would be a lot happier about Bob Thompson’s outdoor events if the music were not so amplified that — yes, indeed — you can hear it 350 feet away.
Going acoustic would be in keeping with the tradition of the music that he advocates and should satisfy his loyal customers. It might limit the audience and limit the traffic problems caused by the Simple Planned Unit Development (S.P.U.D.) recently approved by the Norman Planning Commission.
I am 81 years old and have lived a block from the Midway, for 54 years. I dread the music piped into my living room three times a week as suggested at the Planning Commission’s April 13 meeting, and so do many of my neighbors.
Sarah Iselin
Norman
