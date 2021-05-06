One reason given by some for COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy is “fear of long-term health risks that might result from vaccination.”
It is certainly true that any long-term (12+ months) side effects of COVID vaccinations are not yet known — a function of the fact that the first public vaccinations in the U.S. were administered about six months ago.
However, it is obvious that the long-term risks that emerge from an actual COVID-19 infection will be more prevalent and more serious than those that result from a vaccination.
In fact, a litany of major and minor long-term effects (the most serious of which is death) from the illness itself are already well known and listed on the Mayo Clinic website. These include heart muscle damage, heart failure, decreased efficiency of the air sacs in the lungs, strokes, seizures, Guillan-Barre paralysis, chronic fatigue and headaches, to name a few.
For instance, the now well-known cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) blood clots occur in 20% of COVID-patients who were admitted to intensive care. In contrast, these clots occur in only 0.000002% of the total vaccinated population (0.0001% of folks who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and 0.0% of Pfizer and Moderna patients).
Yet the rate of infection of COVID-19 in the U.S.A. is about 10% of the population, so it is a better bet to avoid those serious side effects by being vaccinated (any of the three available) as soon as possible, certainly before you contract the illness itself when rates of serious illness, including death, increase significantly.
James Estes, PhD
Norman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.