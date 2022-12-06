Editor, The Transcript:
Sadly, I am writing about a project in Norman on Jenkins Avenue. It is small compared to the turnpike problem but dear to my heart.
The plan is that, in a year, Jenkins will be widened to four lanes from Highway 9 to Lindsey Street. This will involve new water and gas lines, lighting and sidewalk replacement.
Our house was built in 1929 on South Jenkins and has been my family home since 1950.
It has seen many changes over the years. At the beginning, it was surrounded by fields and dirt roads.
The new four lanes will take part of our neighbors’ and our front yards, including the loss of many beautiful trees.
I understand that there is more traffic now, especially on football days, but the city and university seem to be handling that very well.
Vehicles move relatively quickly after a game. Four lanes in our short stretch from Timberdell to Lindsey would not make much difference.
When the plan to widen Jenkins first came up, the neighbors and we had hoped that the project might end at Timberdell, as it did on Chatauqua.
Then we asked about eliminating medians to make the width narrower. Those ideas fell on deaf ears.
We were given a concession that there would at least be a break in the medians so we, homeowners, could turn into our drives from either direction.
The final hope we have concerns the proposed 10-foot sidewalk that is part of the design.
I see no possible need for such a landing strip swath of cement to be poured all along Jenkins. Could we not get along with 5- or 6-foot sidewalks?
Narrowing that one aspect of the plan would save several large trees. I may be a tree hugger, but so are most of the people who will use the proposed sidewalk for walking, jogging and biking in the future.
Thanks for listening.
SUSANNE SPRINGER CORR
Norman
