Editor, The Transcript:
I am writing to express my support for the proposed visitor tax increase for the city of Norman. As a resident of this great city, I strongly believe that this will create new job opportunities, bring more sporting events to our city, and boost the local economy for hotels, restaurants and local retailers.
The best part — All of this is done with visitors’ monies, no Norman citizen pays the tax.
This summer, the BEEP Baseball World Series is an excellent example of how much of an impact a tournament can bring to its host city. This one-week tournament will be held at the Gillis-Rother Soccer Complex, with a total economic impact of over $550,000 to our city.
This is an excellent opportunity for Norman to showcase its beautiful facilities, as well as its hospitality to visitors from all over the world.
With the additional visitor tax dollars, we can bring in more tournaments like these, which can help pay for bid fees and support our park and recreation facilities. Moreover, such events will not only create new jobs in the hospitality industry, but also help boost the local economy by encouraging visitors to spend money at local hotels, restaurants and retailers.
In conclusion, I believe that the proposed visitor tax increase for the city of Norman is a smart asset for our community’s future without any cost to our citizens.
All monies collected will be from visitors paying into the tax that will not only create new jobs and bring in more sporting events, but it will also help support our local economy, provide additional funding to the arts, and make our city an even better place to live, work and play.
Steve Gillis, Norman
