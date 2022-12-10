Questioning use of police and incarceration for mental health episodes
Editor, The Transcript:
We shouldn’t have to know someone to care, but Shannon Hanchett’s death in the Cleveland County Detention Center after being incarcerated there for a misdemeanor charge should make every member of our community pause and reflect on the use of police in Norman and the United States at large.
We should especially question the use of police and incarceration for mental health episodes that become construed as a crime.
Norman elected a mayor who campaigned under the mantle of a fraternal order of the police endorsement, and our city council is in the throes of a debate about adding battlefield equipment, a so-called “Bearcat,” to their armory.
And, yet, the same police locked up and literally threw away the key for a community member who was widely known, beloved and a longtime mental health advocate.
Imagine what they do to our community members who aren’t so well known.
Prison Policy Initiative gathered a comprehensive roundup of research on police involvement in mental health crises.
They found that 1 in 4 people in jail are experiencing “serious psychological distress.”
Of over 40% of people in state prisons and in our locally run jails, like the CCDC, 44% have been diagnosed with a mental disorder.
In short, Prison Policy Initiative concludes, “U.S. prisons and jails incarcerate a disproportionate amount of people who have a current or past mental health problem, and facilities are not meeting the demand for treatment.”
Now, regardless if Hanchett was, in fact, in the middle of a mental health episode, it was well-known she had a serious and sometimes debilitating and even potentially deadly chronic illness: lupus.
Did the CCDC tend to her physical health needs in the weeks she was incarcerated, waiting for someone to post the $1,000 bond to release her?
Like many things these days, health care providers at the CCDC are outsourced to a group called TurnKey Health.
A quick Google search shows a number of lawsuits against the company, which posts on its website, “We are driven to provide the best correctional health partnership for dedicated law enforcement agencies within our region.”
“Our vision,” the TurnKey Health website concludes, “is to enhance the delivery of health care for correctional facilities while controlling the program’s financial burdens for citizens of the community.”
So we can minimize the costs of health care to the incarcerated, but not for weapons of war used on the general public?
There is much to uncover in Hanchett’s death.
Why did she remain in CCDC for so long without someone posting bail?
The community would have stepped up in hours if we had known.
And why wasn’t it more widely known that she was arrested? What are the medical records for her care while she was incarcerated?
I hope Hanchett’s death refocuses our community’s attention on local law enforcement once again.
I hope the OSBI and other investigatory agencies find justice for Shannon.
But with the U.S. Department of Justice investigating mental health provisions in Oklahoma jails, I expect we will be shocked to find out how pervasive these deaths and this treatment of mental health crises are.
Don’t look away, Norman. Don’t look away.
MARYANN MARTIN, Ph.D.
Norman
