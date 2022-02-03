I very much appreciate the professional reporting of The Transcript, both its balanced reporting and your confining opinion to the editorial page. I don’t always have time to read your editions right away, but save them until I do.
Going back over your older issues, I was struck by your Dec. 29 story titled: “Opposing views on vax: As some Oklahoma churches push vaccines, others sow misinformation, doubt.”
During this pandemic, every bit as much as disease scientist guidance is needed, it would appear we just as acutely need spiritual and moral guidance from our religious clerics and spiritual leaders. Alas, judging from the story this appears to be in short supply. This story describes how some Oklahoma religious clerics are advising against following sound disease science advise for COVID mitigation.
My personal experience is that too many religious clerics are also offering unethical and immoral advice for their church’s COVID policies — for example, not stipulating mask and social distancing, even when our City Council has mandated them by ordinance.
When I questioned one pastor for their reason for this doing, he replied: “We did some checking and found everyone was doing this and it seemed like the thing to do.” I had sometimes heard this same reasoning from those caught in adultery.
Another pastor I questioned agreed that worship service mask wearing would be a perfect example of a practice of the core Christian principles of the Golden Rule and loving one’s neighbor as oneself. Although he agreed, he could offer no reason why his church was not requiring it or even suggesting it. Note other major religions also have similar core moral guiding principles.
For these past two weeks, our Oklahoma hospital administrators and disease experts have daily appeared on the news, and in our newspapers — including in the Transcript — outlining the dire healthcare situations in our state hospitals, overraun with COVID patients – especially child COVID patients.
These have begged and pleaded with the public to help them with this healthcare disaster by the familiar COVID alleviations of everyone’s appropriate mask wearing, social distancing and vaccinations.
Earlier this week, I brought this sound fact to the attention of the two pastors that I previously had questioned, and to date only one replied, giving expediency reasons for his lack of church service COVID mitigation policies.
I have lost two regular church service-attending family members to COVID, who had the misfortune to be members of congregations who received and practiced faulty religious cleric COVID moral advice.
Another health compromised family member, mislead by anti-vaxxer falsehoods, is at this moment in Norman Regional ICU, with a second bout of COVID. There are some Oklahoma religious clerics who are following professional disease science COVID recommendations for worship service mask wearing, handwashing, etc. policies as confirmed by my local friends and family members, but too often other religious clerics’ broken moral compasses have guided the unfortunate into the ditch.
Jesse Fuchs
Norman