I am amazed that too many Republican voters fail to recognize or follow the leadership exhibited by their “real Republicans.”
By that I mean Republicans that are long time believers in the “party of Lincoln,” People like Liz Cheney, George Will, Bill Kristol, Stuart Stevens, Steve Schmidt, Nicole Wallace, Tim Miller, Jennifer Horn, John Heilman, Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, Michael Steele, Rick Wilson and George T. Conway III.
These names are all prominent people that refused to support the defeated losing former president. Most have left their former party; a few are trying to save it from itself.
They worked to elect many Republicans like Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, George Bush, John McCain and Mitt Romney. Yet they all worked to elect Joe Biden and defeat the losing former president.
In my opinion, they recognized the danger of having a president without any skills to run our great country. I think they also recognized the danger of America trending toward an authoritarian government and for us to lose our democracy in the process.
I don’t believe that this group has changed their core beliefs about government and what it should do — I think they simply did not want an ignorant, braggart, racist philanderer in the White House. They chose instead to support Joe Biden for president.
To me, the MAGA crowd caused far too many people to deny the outcome of the 2020 election, keep people from getting vaccinated against COVID and took part in or supported the terrible attack on the White House on Jan. 6, 2021, an insurrection that tried to overthrow our democracy and install an unelected person president. Call it what you will, it was a COUP attempt. Police were beaten and several died defending our Capitol and our way of life.
Because of the lies and misconceptions coming from the losing former president and many governors, nearly a million people have needlessly died from the COVID virus. People were told to take bleach, use ultraviolet light, take horse de-wormer and other worthless medicines instead of simply getting the life-saving vaccines.
Unfortunately, too many of our elected officials went along with the losing former president and did not support the vaccination movement, even if they themselves were vaxxed. Now a year later, some have crawled out from under a rock to say, yes, get vaccinated, but only after over 12,000 Oklahomans have died for a lack of protection from the COVID epidemic.
And in my opinion, some in the media share in the blame, as they covered these lies and misconceptions. Columnists like Byron York continue to spout the misinformation about the outcome of the election and the “Big LIE,” or the need for everyone to be vaccinated. I don’t think the news media should give people like that a public forum to spread that disinformation.
GET VAXXED AND WEAR A MASK, AND GET THIS OVER WITH.
Wallace Collins
Norman