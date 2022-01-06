How disappointing was Sunday’s Norman Transcript article regarding what appears to be the New Year’s “vision” of NEDC, the Norman Economic Development Coalition?
Very!
As a long time Norman small business owner and former City Council member, I have witnessed and experienced the repercussions of NEDC’s actions first hand.
Cannibalization of existing business, sprawl, broken promises … the list goes on and on of what I view as the failures of NEDC. What was even more disappointing in Sunday’s insightful article than NEDC’s ongoing obsession with corporate welfare as their major economic development strategy was what wasn’t mentioned as part of their plans.
The first being the failure to recognize the importance of the State of Oklahoma funding higher education and research adequately. State dollars for higher education and research have been slashed.
In my opinion, this has had a negative effect on Norman’s median household income greater than anything else that has come along in the last 30 years that wasn’t called a pandemic.
The time is now for more higher ed funding. Nothing benefits Norman’s economic development more.
The state’s cup currently runneth over. Higher education funding directly impacts the 12,000+ jobs at the University of Oklahoma, which directly impacts Norman’s economy.
Furthermore, hometown research spawns homegrown entrepreneurship. You don’t have to look much further than the gem of University North Park, IMMY, as an example.
And two, the failure to recognize the potential of the South Canadian River, Little River and Lake Thunderbird corridor as a destination for those interested in the “Live, Work, Play” lifestyle.
It’s hard to find a city in the United States with a major river within its border less utilized for recreational, workplace and economic development than Norman’s South Canadian River. It’s a weed patch and it’s the southern gateway to our city.
NEDC has had a turnover of leadership, but apparently no turnover of ideas. To me it looks like 2022 is the same song, second verse as far as “economic development” in Norman is concerned.
Joe Carter DVM
Norman