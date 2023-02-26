Editor, The Transcript:
The growing interest in serving on the Norman school board is encouraging and points to the value of contested elections. Board elections have been contested for the past four election cycles, leading to extended periods for voters to vet candidates.
This year’s school board election was the first without an incumbent candidate since 2014. Four candidates appeared on the primary ballot, which was more than in any of the previous 20 years (as far as I could easily trace).
The primary election attracted 3,265 voters, up from about 2,400 in last year’s primary and around 2,500 in the previous two runoff elections. The two leading candidates, Annette Price (42%) and Kathleen Kennedy (29%), will be in a runoff on April 4.
There is a glaring difference between board elections and filling vacancies.
As the Office 3 candidates were beginning their campaigns, a vacancy was announced in Office 5. Instead of engaging constituent input, the board chose to fill the vacancy in a hasty and secretive manner.
The board’s entire deliberation was completed in two meetings over a scant 48-hour period. On Dec. 15, the board reviewed nine qualified applications and selected three to interview. The board conducted three interviews and then voted on the appointment the following evening.
Constituents were never granted a chance to weigh in other than being invited to apply for the position. Public notice was given less than 48 hours prior to the special meetings. Two of the candidates were snuck in the side door to prevent the public from discovering the identities of the finalists. The board never informed the pubic of the criteria used to select the appointee.
It is unclear why the process was so rushed. Surely not to make sure that Office 5 voters were represented at meetings. During the 2021 calendar year, the former Office 5 representative attended only 6 of 16 meetings, including a stretch of seven consecutive absences.
Ironically, the board seated the Office 5 appointee the same night as it recognized “the crucial role an elected board member assumes in a representative democracy” (January 9, 2023 agenda).
The board certainly will have some say in important matters, including the implementation in the $354 million, 10-year bond project just approved by voters. Which projects will go first or last? Will there be a citizen bond oversight committee?
Fortunately, the board can take positive actions to protect the integrity of board representation. One step would be to create a process for filling vacancies that respects voter voice. The city of Norman has a model that would serve as a starting point. Another would be to give Office 5 voters a choice in who represents them for the remainder of the current term.
Please vote on April 4 if you live in Office 3 (or City Wards 1 and 5) and urge the board to respect voter voice via elections.
Cynthia Rogers
Norman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.