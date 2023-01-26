Editor, The Transcript:
On Feb. 14 we will vote whether to approve a $349.8 million bond issue for capital improvements to Norman's public schools.
If passed, improvements will be made to every school in the district (and the elementary school that my granddaughter will soon attend would be one of the largest beneficiaries).
Signs are starting to appear around town to "vote YES for kids."
But taxpayers are asked to approve an unprecedented amount of spending in an omnibus-like, "take it or leave it" format.
I fully support spending that will clearly have a positive return on our investment in education.
Most of the proposed expenditures appear to meet this criteria.
However, there are large-ticket items that seem so unreasonable that I will reluctantly vote against the proposal.
The most egregious is the proposal to spend $24 million to build a football stadium at Norman North High School.
One of the "2023 Bond Frequently Asked Questions" on the NPS website is "Why does Norman North need its own football stadium?"
The answer can be summarized as follows: because Moore, Putnam City and Edmond have either built stadiums or are in the process of building stadiums for each of their high schools.
So, let's spend $24 million to keep up with the Jonses.
Norman North has had home-field advantage and plenty of success playing its games at Harve Collins Field thus far.
I can confidently state that Norman North has never lost a football game solely because it was played at Harve Collins Field.
Should taxpayers be asked to pay $27 million (including interest) for a facility that will only be used for its intended purpose five or six times per year?
Surely we can invest $27 million elsewhere to achieve a more positive education return. (Also, I anticipate that the construction of a stadium for Norman North will decimate the football program at Norman High.)
Another proposed expenditure is $28 million (almost as much as the cost of the Aviation Academy facility, which is a great proposal) to build "e-sports" facilities at the high schools.
E-sports, I have learned, is competitive online video gaming. Details of these expensive facilities are not readily discoverable; there is no Bond FAQ on the subject. But the competitions are online.
Although there is probably a team-building component to e-sports similar to what athletic teams enjoy, state-of-the-art laptops, an unused classroom, ample bandwidth and comfortable recliners should be sufficient to make our online teams competitive at a cost far less than the $31 million (including interest) that taxpayers are being asked to pay.
Finally, we supposedly need another performing arts center at the cost of $18 million ($21 million, including interest).
The implication is that the need for facilities accommodating large audiences is more than the existing center can accommodate.
Again, there is a dearth of information to justify building another such center.
These projects, taken together, total $70 million to construct and $77 million, including interest, to pay for.
The justification for such spending is at best not apparent and, at worst, indefensible.
CHARLES WADSACK
Norman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.