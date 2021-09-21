Science supports school mask mandate
I regularly email the School Board asking about a mask mandate. I’m told it won’t happen.
From the limited responses I have received, it seems our School Board is intimidated by a small group of people who don’t believe in science. Is this what happens when a state is ranked 45th in education? Our leaders let policy be dictated by people who don’t believe in facts or science?
I have an 8th grade daughter who has already missed a week of school as we waited for a COVID test and results. Today I received a phone call that she was exposed to COVID, and I needed to consider quarantining her for 10-14 days.
15-19 missed school days within the first month of school is unacceptable, and preventable. My daughter is fully vaccinated and wears a mask to school, so her risk is lower, and she isn’t required to quarantine. Now we only face a moral and ethical dilemma, since we know breakthrough cases exist and she goes to school with unvaccinated students and teachers.
I survived major heart surgery four years ago. My mother is immune compromised. Children with COVID don’t go to empty homes and keep COVID to themselves. They spread it. They spread it to their families, they spread it in the community.
A friend in the medical field painted a vivid picture for me of Norman Regional Hospital workers performing CPR in full personal protective equipment on unvaccinated COVID patients. Our doctors and nurses are quitting in large numbers because they are overworked and exhausted. We don’t have enough hospital beds because we don’t have enough workers. What happened to the Oklahoma Standard? Why do we no longer care for others?
On Sept. 15, NPS had 12 positive student cases and 2 positive staff. That’s 118 student close contacts. In the last 10 days, NPS had 192 positive students and 24 positive staff. That’s a one week close contact total of 833. Norman does not have a pediatric ICU. Those numbers and that fact is of grave concern to me.
What will it take for the Norman School Board to take positive action and enact a mask mandate for our schools? Science supports a mask mandate. It’s time for the silent majority to speak up. Let the School Board know you support a mask mandate.
Erin Williford
Norman