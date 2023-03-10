Editor, The Transcript:
I am writing in my official capacity as a volunteer Affordable Housing Advocate for Rose Rock Habitat-for-Humanity. I am also someone who has experienced homelessness five separate times, four times being in the very frigid month of December.
I urge the city of Norman to extend the closing of the current warming shelter until at least May 31, 2023. It still gets quite frigid at night in the month of April. Also, these people need to have shelter from the unpredictable nighttime spring storms. The worst tornadoes are known to be spawned in the month of May.
I have frostbite nerve damage on the toes and foot on my left foot from one of the times that I was unhoused in a city park for several days and nights. These are human beings that we are dealing with. Please show some compassion and extend the closing of the warming shelter to at least May 31, 2023.
Great things are happening at the warming shelter. They are placing people in affordable housing and helping them get jobs. The current warming shelter is not large enough to hold everyone that wants overnight shelter. It should be our goal as a city to not only increase the capacity, but to make this a permanent 24-hour shelter.
Susan Smith
Norman
