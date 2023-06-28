Editor, The Transcript:
We are writing concerning the future of Norman's Saxon Park, located near East 36th Street and Highway 9 on the southeast side.
This jewel of a park contains a variety of remnant prairie patches that harbor native plants and animals which are becoming increasingly rare in Norman.
At present, it contains some remaining prairie ecosystems that maintain Norman's heritage as a prairie community and preserves various rare plant communities that also provide valuable habitat for an array of pollinators and other wildlife.
With this in mind, we would urge the Norman city council to consider maintaining the Saxon parcel in a new status as a unique Norman eco-park, maintained so as to preserve as best as possible its status as a rare plant and animal community.
Current plans include expanding the already ample parking area, and developing the property with new roads, playgrounds and a mowing regime which doesn't account for maintenance of the native plant and pollinator communities.
Instead, we would urge Normanites to support managing Saxon Park as a rare surviving prairie community for all to enjoy along the already present network of walking paths.
In particular, reduced strategic mowing can simulate natural grazing and allow prairie species to thrive. Frequent mowing does not allow prairie species to survive to reproduce so that native species are instead replaced by invasive species.
Strategic mowing in late winter controls growth of invasive species such as Bermuda grass, Bradford pear, juniper, privet and Johnson grass while maintaining the native prairie.
Maintaining and conserving the original prairie vegetation produces many benefits: preserving remnant ecosystems, supporting more pollinators, especially butterflies such as monarchs which dependent on native milkweed, reduced erosion, improved management of storm water, fighting climate change with carbon locked into deep-rooted native species and fiscal savings from reduced labor costs.
All these "best eco-practices" would help maintain Saxon park as a crown jewel in Norman's park system and would provide a natural heritage site for young and old to enjoy Norman's natural heritage!
Sincerely, The Red Earth Group Sierra Club executive committee:
Claire Dittelmier (chair), Howard Baer, Suzette McDowell, Sherrie McNall, Heather Supinie and Robert Scafe
