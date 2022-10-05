I read with some disappointment the Sunday article about Mayor Heikkila’s speech and comments at the Norman Economic Development Coalition meeting. I will confess up front that I did not attend that meeting, nor hear his speech in person. Consequently, I will try to limit my comments to quotes provided in the article, or reports of what was said there.
My first reaction is much like reactions from some of the council members, and that is, a “State of the City” address should be open to the public and in an open meeting. While I would not begrudge Mayor Heikkila of providing his thoughts at an economic development meeting, I would think that such an apparently broad speech would be better done in a more public forum, and with more notice of the speech itself. Giving this speech at a meeting with a $30 fee, without it being on the agenda, gives the feeling he isn’t interested in an open forum or open discussion. That itself is disappointing.
Further, to call out by name two council members publicly as he did in that speech is wholly inappropriate in my opinion. While I understand he has issues with their actions in regard to the Pledge of Allegiance, that action is not related to any economic development in Norman, and at best is a petty remark by the mayor. His remarks serve no political or economic purpose except to express his own irritation and seems to show that his forum is based solely on his own personal beliefs.
That attitude of personal focus is shown again by his comment that he wanted two additional “fiscally conservative, pro-growth, pro-business, pro-citizen voices” on the council so he would have enough votes to push his agenda. I find it particularly interesting that he mentioned “pro-citizen voices.” Given his unwillingness to make his speech at an open forum, his pettiness in calling out the two council members by name, I read that pro-citizen comment to be citizens that think like the mayor thinks. I would rather have council members that are open to all thoughts and comments from both conservative and liberal and moderate citizens on the council. That is the city we live in, and for the mayor to specifically call for more conservative representatives tells me he isn’t too interested in “non-conservative” voices, either on the council or from the public forum.
I had hoped for better from Mayor Heikkila. Based on his speech last Wednesday, my take is he is not interested in the thoughts and opinions of those that aren’t conservative citizens that are interested in focusing on economic development rather than social justice issues. I don’t believe he is interested in representing the whole citizenship of Norman, only those that share is vision and political opinion. And that is extremely disappointing.
RICHARD SKEEL
University of Oklahoma Employee
