Oklahoma’s governor recently stood in his bully pulpit to diminish the worth of our non-binary friends, invoking the “Oklahoma values” checkered flag as well as the name of God.
What caused this sanctimonious and ignorant rhetoric? An action by the Oklahoma State Department of Health whereby they reissued a birth certificate to reflect that person’s gender status as non-binary.
Wow. What possible effect could this affirming action have on the governor — or any other person for that matter? To disrespect and harm an already invisible and vulnerable segment of our beloved state is beneath the dignity of anyone, especially an elected leader.
This needless attack is despicable, and has a long-lasting negative impact on our LGBTQ+ community, especially the youth. Our non-binary friends are a vital part of Oklahoma’s collage of humanity, and do not deserve the governor’s mean and cruel attack.
As a person born and raised in this state, the Oklahoma values that have kept me here include the rich diversity of its people; kind, educated people who simply want to contribute to the health and wellbeing of all; and being a place in which hate and discrimination have no home. The governor’s remarks reflected no Oklahoma values with which I want to be a part.
As a person of faith, I have learned the focus of the ministry of Jesus was on minorities, “the least among us.” Non-binary and transgender people are among our most vulnerable. The governor’s remarks are totally oppositional to the ministry of Jesus.
As a mom of a person in the LGBTQ+ community and a long-time supporter of PFLAG National (pflag.org) and PFLAG Norman (pflagnorman.org), my heart hurts for the harm caused by this governor’s remarks.
Perhaps we could arrange a Human Sexuality 101 — or Beyond the Binary — class for the governor. I think PFLAG could help educate him and ensure that Oklahoma becomes a state in which all people are affirmed, accepted and valued. Now those are real Oklahoma values.
Kay Holladay
Norman