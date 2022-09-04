Students and teachers deserve better
Editor, The Transcript:
We write as two retired University of Oklahoma History professors.
One of us worked at OU for 41 years, the other for 34. One of us was chair of history for 16 years, the other for eight.
In other words, together we taught for a combined three-quarters of a century and led the department for a quarter of a century.
As chair, we read our colleagues’ student evaluations as part of our administrative responsibilities. While students’ comments about their professors were all over the map — “he talks too fast,” “her tests are too hard,” “she uses words I can’t understand” — one striking theme, particularly among those who taught United States history, was the students’ appreciation for learning about all dimensions of this nation’s history, the good and the bad.
Nor can we recall any student who wrote about feeling “ashamed,” “guilty” or “depressed” after hearing lectures about slavery, Jim Crow, lynching, land dispossession, forced removal or brutal assimilationist policies.
On the contrary, students invariably remarked that such information deepened their understanding of United States history and gave them a more comprehensive understanding of the nation’s struggle to square its ideals with its practices.
Students are most emphatically not “snowflakes.” They not only can deal with the complexity and contradictions of American history, they embrace them.
Since thousands of our first-year OU students were just months out of high school, we suspect that high school students have the same perspective.
Let us hope that the state legislature and the Oklahoma Secretary of Education will soon recognize this fact and stop the aggressive monitoring of classroom teaching. Our students and our teachers deserve better; they deserve our trust.
ROBERT GRISWOLD
AND JAMES HART
Norman
