Editor, The Transcript:
For years, teachers, doctors, scientists and librarians were held in high esteem in our communities. They spent thousands of hours and dollars to earn their degrees. Now they are often maligned or prevented from doing their jobs because politicians write laws without expert input from these professionals.
Teachers are harassed and accused of indoctrinating the students. Indoctrination is the new word, recently re-introduced, as a tactic to scare parents. Actually, teachers do indoctrinate your children. They teach your children to listen, to think, to read words, learn about numbers and think critically. Isn't that what parents want?
Another word politicians like to use is 'woke'. They don't define it. It's just to scare parents that their child might hear some historical facts that might hurt that child's feelings. Really? Now teachers must be aware that some parents may object to a book the teacher chooses to read, although it has been read for generations by former teachers. And we wonder why fewer college students are registering for education courses.
At the current time, Oklahoma does not have enough teachers for our schools and must rely on substitutes.
After SCOTUS got rid of Roe, politicians with no medical background rushed to write restrictive laws in Oklahoma against abortion. Now doctors have limited ways to help a woman who has a problem during a pregnancy. If the fetus is not viable, the doctor cannot abort, unless the woman develops serious medical problems.
Other doctors, treating a woman for an unrelated problem must worry about giving any advice or medicines that could possibly lead to that doctor being blamed for a miscarriage. Medical doctor's licenses can be held hostage, as the woman's body is, by the laws.
We know how the scientists were belittled for suggesting wearing a mask and taking vaccines. They were criticized for changing their minds in some instances during Covid, even though the changes were to help. Instead of people being grateful as scientists continued to work on a solution, weird people got on the media to publicize things like horse medicines for a cure.
People who should have known better made the situation worse by buying into it which made other people doubt real scientific work.
Librarians are faced with a list of banned books. Should they put them on higher shelves, or do they do what the Nazis did? Remember the picture of the Nazis carrying books out of a library in Germany to be burned? Is that what people want to do here?
Personal racism and hatred of people different than they are seems to be two subjects that make people complain about books. These people are unwilling to learn or understand that what they believe does not have to be the way others believe. That is not freedom to choose or the way of democracy.
These professionals deserve our thanks for the work they do despite the criticism that abounds. Let's support their efforts by doing our part in turning the world upright again.
Nadine Jewell
Norman
