Editor, The Transcript:
As this school year comes to an end, I’d like to address something occurring in Norman, in Oklahoma and nationally: The attacks on teachers as “liberal indoctrinators."
The dictionary definition of indoctrination is: “the process of teaching a person or group to accept a set of beliefs uncritically.”
I know of no teacher who teaches anything uncritically. Teachers strive to teach their students to think critically about almost everything. That’s the goal!
Let’s think back on our own school experiences. We were likely taught by some teachers who were still just learning how to teach, some who probably didn’t stay in the classroom (teaching isn’t for everybody), some who were able to expertly balance classroom management with the joys of learning new things, and everything in between.
Almost all of those teachers taught us critical thinking skills, skills which most of us use to this day. I’m using those critical thinking skills right now as I try to debunk the ridiculous idea of teachers as “liberal indoctrinators."
As it regards bringing politics into the classroom, we were taught by teachers from all over the political spectrum. Looking back, some of our favorite teachers were conservative and some were liberal.
Since teachers are human, maybe some did bring political leanings into the classroom, but it was not intentional, and if it was, administrators were there to remind them to keep politics out of the classroom.
This is still how it goes in our public schools today. If a teacher does try to truly indoctrinate their students, there are and always have been checks within our public schools to prevent that, and parents have always had a strong voice in our schools via locally-elected school boards.
Many teachers understand that the world is diverse, and that the students in their classrooms reflect that diversity, for the most part, especially in urban and suburban schools. Some teachers may hang up a rainbow flag to show that 2SLGBTQIA+ children within their classrooms are accepted and loved.
Some may have books about folks with those lived experiences. Showing love and respect, especially to those who are different than the norm, isn’t indoctrination. That’s called kindness, which is a virtue.
Our world is diverse. America is diverse. Yes, even Oklahoma is quite diverse. Inequity abounds. Folks are excluded all the time. So, when teachers show an understanding that the world in which we live is indeed diverse, when they battle against inequities, and when teachers show love and acceptance for all, they’re just doing their job as teachers in the 21st century.
Teachers are preparing our children to go out and to be successful in the very diverse world which awaits them. Think about how impactful and important that is, especially for the future of our children.
As the political rhetoric will likely increase the closer we get to a presidential election year in 2024 and with folks like Ryan Walters in charge of education here in Oklahoma, we must remember that our teachers shouldn’t be attacked, derided, or targeted in any way, especially for political purposes.
Teachers should be respected and celebrated as the heroes they are. Every. Single. Day. In every single way. Thank you to all of our teachers, school support staff, and all of our school and district administrators. Have a great summer!
REP. JACOB ROSECRANTS
House District 46, Norman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.