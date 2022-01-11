Thanks to those
who made f
ree dinner successful
Editor, The Transcript:
Unlike last year with the shutdown due to COVID-19, the Free Norman Christmas Day Community Dinner returned, serving the community for the 35th year this warm and sunny Christmas Day of 2021.
While we were down about one-third of our usual attendees, which apparently was due to their concern over interacting in a crowd, we were pleased to be able to distribute 1,500 meals, including carryout meals and deliveries to shut-ins.
As in previous years, I want to thank the wonderful people in Norman, many of whom volunteered, and supported the dinner — banks, businesses and private donations.
To watch the volunteers in action during the Christmas Dinner and to witness the spirit of giving from this community is immensely rewarding. A special effort is made each year to tell the community that this free dinner is for everyone — those who may need a place to eat, or who just want to share the Christmas Spirit with someone. Our motto is: No one should be alone on Christmas Day.
Assistance and financial support from banks, businesses and many individuals will be recognized in The Norman Transcript; however, I would like to thank the anonymous persons who gave toys, scarves and gloves. Also, I thank the Morningstar Storage for being our official toy drop-off station, and many thanks to Mayor Breea Clark for being our honorary chairperson.
Happy New Year,
BOB MAGARIAN,
President and CEO,
Norman Christmas Day Dinner Foundation Inc.