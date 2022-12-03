The disappearance of civility
Editor, The Transcript:
Long ago, I chose emailing, texting and phone calling as my preferred forms of personal and professional communication.
I recently asked a close friend of mine who was disgusted with the meanness and lack of civility so often posted on social media if he would share examples of comments he’s read on both Facebook and Twitter and, I must say, I was stunned at the words expressed toward other human beings by a number of posters.
The response to a shared online opinion should not result in a vile spewing of hurtful words, disparaging the person’s human essence. Being curious rather than furious is a great start to more insightful dialog.
Desmond Tutu’s “Don’t raise your voice, improve your argument” comes to mind as a more robust and impactful approach to take.
There are at least two sides to every issue; using your two ears instead of your one mouth might result in more win-win situations.
Of course, I am reminded what a famous economist once opined about people and change: “Faced with the choice of changing one’s mind and proving there is no need to, almost everyone gets busy on the proof.” Don’t be that “everyone.”
As we close out 2022 and prepare to deal with the many serious challenges we as Normanites will face in 2023 and beyond, I hope we ALL will strive to listen first and remember that we are ALL human, emotional beings. Words matter.
This same close friend who shared some of the vitriol he had been reading, also shared a sentiment that is quite fitting to this discussion and the approaching season: “Before you speak, ask yourself: is it kind, is it necessary, is it true and does it improve on silence?” (Sai Baba)
Here’s to happiness, good health and shared civility for years to come.
CRAIG KNUTSON
Norman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.