As someone who is a frequent visitor to several city parks in Norman, who frequently picks up litter, takes walks, and who takes her grandchildren to the splash pad at Colonial Estates Park in the summer -- I have identified a HUGE problem. The HUGE problem is that there are NO bathroom facilities in the vast majority of Norman's city parks.
Let's face it folks, I am over 65 years old and do not own a car. I have to walk everywhere when I'm out picking up litter. Not only that, I have a bladder the size of a frigging pea. When I gotta go, I gotta go. If you know what I mean. I really don't want to start wearing Depends, not anytime soon anyway.
Most children can't hold their bladder for hours on end either. So what do they do at the splash pad? They pee over the drain. I've witnessed this many times myself. You can't blame the kids for this, but you can blame the city of Norman for not providing bathroom facilities.
I am proposing a new Norman Forward II Project to put modern bathrooms in every single city of Norman park. There would be a male bathroom, a female bathroom, and a unisex family bathroom with a baby changing table in each city park. The larger parks I would recommend having at least two of these types of bathroom facilities.
Not only would there be plenty of bathroom facilities for unhoused and transgender people to use, there would be plenty of bathroom facilities all over Norman for parents and grandparents to change their babies' diapers. I also propose a separate space in each unisex family bathroom for nursing mothers to nurse their infants.
These improvements will not only considerably increase Norman's desirability as a great place to live, work, and play -- but it will also increase tourism in our great city. In the end, this will greatly increase our tax base for both sales and property taxes. And when this happens, Norman won't need to ask city of Norman voters and taxpayers to vote on large bond issues nearly as often as it does now.
SUSAN SMITH
Norman
