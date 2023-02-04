These were not garage bands on their first gig
Editor, The Transcript:
In a recent column, Dr. Joe Carter, suggested supporting our local artists, at local venues. Coincidently, my next-door neighbor is in a band and told me they were playing at the Resonator on East Main in Norman, last Friday night.
I have heard his band through the walls of his home all summer, fall and now winter. At age 70, I am a frustrated musician who plays a mean record player, of the Golden Age of Rock & Roll — the 60s and 70s. Disco almost ruined the late 70s and 80s but bands like Genesis, Van Halen and AC/DC kept the train rolling.
I was not the only silver-haired pony tail there. At least a half dozen grey beards and spouses were there. The music was heavy metal LOUD because the crowd was young. The two bands I heard, before I had to go home, to stop my wife from issuing a “Silver Alert,” played well rehearsed-original tunes. They were not “garage bands” on their first gig.
The lead singer of the first band, after the first song, looked out over the crowd and announced, “If this is not what you expected, you know where the door is.” I laughed as I knew I would have been there 40–50 years ago. There is something infectious about the mood of an audience. These young folks made me feel like a vampire sucking up their energy. My ears were ringing on the drive home. My legs were sore for two days.
My soul was recharged by a vicarious accident. Why do we grow out of trying new things? I looked up Resonator on Google and they also host local painters. I will endeavor to open my mind again when I visit an exhibition.
JIM AMMERMAN
Norman
