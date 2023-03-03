Editor, The Transcript:
The unhoused issue has taken center stage on most residents' minds, perhaps it's the large encampment areas that spring up around town, or the 100% homelessness increase since 2015. It is no secret that homelessness creates an uncomfortable and uneasy environment for everyone involved, yet these feelings could eventually turn into resentment against the unhoused for being in the situation they find themselves in.
Some like Ward 5 representative Rarchar Tortorello do not believe it is the city's responsibility to fund shelter or rehabilitation programs for these individuals, stating they have “chosen this lifestyle and should not be rewarded for it." I am certainly not faulting anyone for feeling this way; it is frustrating being rejected when trying to help someone for the better. However, this reasoning would only perpetuate further homelessness because of the failure to address the core reasons behind the situation, namely substance abuse and mental illness. Without establishing available treatment for these two issues, it is not a stretch to say that more residents will fall into homelessness.
Recent studies on homelessness have supported the idea of housing first. This is the thought that permanent housing should be given first, then abuse and illness will be addressed. There have been disputes over the legitimacy of this model, as many participants are thought to not have existing substance abuse problems.
This approach would be difficult in Norman, as it would raise housing costs even more, putting more Normans at risk of homelessness. An available option for Norman could be the Linear plan which emphasizes treatment first before housing. However, an issue with this model is that it has a high percentage of reoffenders because they fail to find work or housing.
The Birmingham Model could be an option for the city of Norman to look into. With this model, treatment and temporary housing are provided together in the first stage, followed by empowerment, medical security, and crisis management.
Within three months of treatment, patients are found more permanent housing as they continue to recover. Empowerment includes education and skill training so that after recovery, legitimate stable work can be obtained. Health care services are provided for two main reasons: to assist with overwhelmingly expensive health issues and to prevent drug use as a form of medication.
Lastly, crisis management is developed to prevent further homelessness of vulnerable citizens. This can come in the form of counseling or even easy to find resources such as rehabs or food shelters. Though no solution is one size fits all, I encourage the city of Norman to look into the Birmingham Model of recovery and if it could be a possible solution for our city.
JORDAN GRAY
Norman
