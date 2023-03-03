Editor, The Transcript:
By now we are all at least passively familiar with the dockless e-scooter. First hitting the streets of Norman in the summer of 2018, these battery-powered vehicles have become a ubiquitous sight throughout the campus and downtown areas. While they may offer a convenient way to cover a short distance or a casual joyride, these e-scooters often become a nuisance to those with disabilities.
As their name implies, dockless e-scooters do not need to be returned to a centralized docking hub when riders are finished using them. Riders can simply leave their vehicle wherever their journey might end. The problem arises when users deposit their e-scooters within the public right-of-way, usually the sidewalk. This creates an impediment to people with physical disabilities or even those with children in strollers. E-scooters can be particularly heavy and difficult to move out of the way. Some pedestrians may be forced to find another route or use the adjacent street to circumvent the obstacle.
Norman’s city code (§ 15-704) prohibits obstruction of “the free, convenient and normal use of any public sidewalk...” Veo, the most prevalent operator of dockless e-scooters in Norman, instructs all users to not impede the public right-of-way or other access points such as ramps and doors, according to the company’s website.
Veo’s user agreement notes that riders who violate local laws may be subject to fees or other penalties. However, there is reason to suspect infrequent exercise of this clause, considering the frequency in which their scooters are left obstructing the right-of-way. It should be noted that all users must upload a photo of where the scooter has been left before they may end their ride.
Given these facts, it may be easy to place the blame squarely on the operator. But dockless e-scooter companies have a responsibility and the ability to police the use of their devices. If Veo proves negligent in this duty, I urge city leaders to act to prevent e-scooters from creating barriers to mobility within Norman.
Indeed, there is precedent: In 2018, Norman officials threatened Bird, another dockless e-scooter operator, with impoundment of their vehicles should the company not comply with the city’s demands for proper operating permits. Former City Manager Steve Lewis was quoted in The Transcript at the time, citing the accessibility challenges the e-scooters created for people with disabilities.
Norman is seeing similar issues with Veo’s dockless e-scooters today. Thus, it is imperative that city leaders work collaboratively with Veo to reach a solution. Until meaningful action is taken to curb misuse of these vehicles, e-scooters will continue to create unnecessary obstacles for pedestrians and make Norman a less accessible city overall.
LOGAN GRAY
Norman
