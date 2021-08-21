NPS not doing all it can for safety against virus
Editor, The Transcript:
In reference to the article “School worries” on Aug. 19, I would like to correct the assertion that Norman Public Schools is “strongly encouraging” mask wearing. They are, in fact, very weakly encouraging it.
It is not mentioned in most communications between parents, the district, principals or teachers. It is not mentioned once in the scrolling photos on the page. Most photos of students show them unmasked. It is only mentioned if you click through to the “Return to Learn” plan.
In addition, parents were informed that “We will continue to do everything we can within the law to provide a safe environment for all of our students and staff” (direct correspondence to me from Dr. Nicholas Migliorino, NPS superintendent, on Aug. 16), but this is clearly not the case.
Several elementary schools (where all students are unvaccinated as of this time) in the district began the first day of school by actively INCREASING contact between students, whether masked or unmasked, in all-school assemblies that included unmasked staff.
The “Return to Learn” plan mentions enhanced sanitation, but parents have not been told what that means, and teachers have reported that, last year, it meant they were asked to wipe their classrooms down, adding to their already ridiculously heavy workload. The “Return to Learn” plan also stated last week that student desks would face forward to limit breathing toward each other, but as of Aug. 16, that was removed.
NPS, as well as the state of Oklahoma, has repeatedly stated that parents should have the right to make decisions for their children, but this policy is inconsistent. Dress code violations are actively pursued, even when the parent believes that the way the child was dressed was appropriate. Hitting other students is not allowed, even though parents may believe that Leviticus 24:19-21 should be followed.
Vaccinations for chickenpox, measles, mumps, rubella, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, etc. are required for enrollment, unless a formal exemption is required.
Clearly, the school district enforces health and safety codes in other areas. But, in this case, they are failing to “do everything we can within the law to provide a safe environment for all of our students,” and lying about it.
Dr. S.L. DRILL
Norman